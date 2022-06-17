HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert W. “Butch” Tate, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Tate was born June 23, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Albert and Katherine Tate.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1954 graduate of Hickory High School.

Butch would always brag about his beautiful wife, the former Geraldine Elia, whom he married on August 21, 1982.

Butch was employed as a foreman at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring in 1988.

An outdoorsman, he loved boating, hunting and fishing.

Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Butch was a faithful Christian and a strong man of God.

He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Debby Staul and her husband Greg of Sharpsville, Celeste Sayers of Hermitage, Renee Rubano and her husband Bob of McDonald, Ohio and Christine Moffett of Erie, Pennsylvania; three sons, Albert Tate of Hermitage, Keith Tate and his companion Marie of Portersville, Pennsylvania and Brian Taylor and his wife Thereza of Brazil; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by two son-in-laws, Melvin Sayers and Daniel Moffett and a brother, Robert Tate.

In keeping with Butch’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.