Albert A. Massaro, Lackawannock Township, PA – Obituary

August 29, 2019

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert A. Massaro, 70, of Lackawannock Township, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Massaro was born June 10, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Albert and Naomi (Bender) Massaro and attended Sharon High School.

He was employed at the former Mercer Alloy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Negrea, whom he married January 25, 1969; two daughters, Audrey Duncan and her husband, Dan, of Ellicott City, Maryland and Holly Kostoff-Massaro of Youngstown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Daphne, Isabella and Dominic; two sisters, Diana Boyle and Marta Massaro; a brother, Carl Massaro, all of Sharon and two nieces, Laura and Shauna.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

