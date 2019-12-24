Agnes Audrene Hoovler, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Audrene Hoovler, 81, of Shenango Township, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Hoovler was born October 28, 1938, in Hickory Township, a daughter of the late George Lorin and Elizabeth (Shollenberger) Splitstone.

She was a 1956 graduate of Farrell High School.

Agnes was primarily a homemaker; however she was employed at one time for the Holiday Inn, West Middlesex.

She was of the Methodist Faith.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, baking and cooking for holidays. Agnes always tended to her gardens and looked forward to canning in the fall.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Hoovler, whom she married October 5, 1957; a daughter, Kathleen Davis and her husband, Jeff, of West Middlesex and a son, Thomas Hoovler, of Amherst, New York.

In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Michael and Lydia Splitstone and three brothers, Carl, William and George Splitstone.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org.

In keeping with Agnes’ wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

