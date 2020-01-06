Adrianne M. Ward, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adrianne M. Ward, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 81.

Adrianne was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 1938, the daughter of John and Adeline McIlvain.

After the death of her father, the family moved to Farrell, Pennsylvania and Adrianne graduated from Farrell High School in 1956.

She attended Thiel College, was a flight attendant for Delta airlines and met her husband-to-be, on a blind date on Christmas Eve in 1956.

Adrianne and George married on August 1, 1959 and she joined her husband’s family jewelry business, Wengler’s, as a bridal consultant.

She subsequently had three loving daughters, Janine Ward-Tesla (Dennis) of Apopka, Florida, Debbie Rogan (Bryan) of Cleveland, Ohio and Vicki Ward (Brian Peterson) of Olathe, Kansas and two amazing grandsons, that she thought the world of, Jack Rogan of Columbia, North Carolina and Michael Rogan of Atlanta, Georgia.

Adrianne was an active member of their daughters’ schools (Notre Dame, St. Joseph, and Kennedy Catholic). She was also very involved with St. Joseph Church, serving on Parish Council, Women’s Guild, Capital Campaigns and the 150th Anniversary, St. Joseph Small Christian Communities Groups and West Hill Ministries after- school programs.

In addition, she was an original volunteer and board member of the Prince of Peace Center, serving for over 30 years, always there when needed and at many times when she just felt needed.

In 2005, Adrianne became an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph and in 2012, she and George received the Papal Recognition Award for services to the Church from the Vatican in Rome, Italy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Center, Saint Joseph Church Endowment Fund, or Buhl Park.

Calling hours will be in the Gathering Space of St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, from 11:00 a.m., – 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, January 7, in the church, with Rev. Glen Whitman, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be private at St. Rose’s Cemetery.