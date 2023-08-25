EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adelaide “Snooky” Roberts, 73, of Edinburg passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, August 23, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Snooky was born March 20, 1950, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marjorie (McCleery) McComb, and graduated from Neshannock High School in 1968.

Primarily working as a truck driver for much of her life, she also owned and operated Antonio’s Pizza Shop with her best friend, Sheila Stevens, while living in Stanford, North Carolina.

Snooky enjoyed woodworking and taking trips to the flea market, especially with her sister, Marcia. She also loved to attend her nephew’s football games.

Snooky is survived by two sisters, Marcia Hall, of Edinburg, and Terry Herman, of New Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Snooky was preceded in death by three brothers, an infant, Author McComb, and Thomas P. McComb and Donald R. McComb; a brother-in-law, Ronald L. Hall; a nephew, Nathaniel K. Stuart; and companion, Sheila Stevens.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Snooky will be interred in the family plot at Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Snooky will be interred in the family plot at Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

