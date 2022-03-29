FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adam A. Polcha, 95, of Farrell passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Polcha was born December 24, 1926, in Farrell, a son of the late Joseph and Victoria (Kolar) Polcha.

He completed his schooling at the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and also attended Farrell High School.

A proud veteran, Adam served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII. During the Korean Era, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Adam continued his service with U.S. Army Reserves in Farrell, retiring after 25 years.

In 1985, Adam retired as a group leader from the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, following nearly 40 years of employment.

Adam was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and formerly a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

His beloved wife, Genevieve L. (Sinkovich) Polcha, whom he married October 7, 1950, preceded him in death May 28, 2001.

Adam is survived by a grandson, Gregory Polcha, Jr.

In addition to his wife and parents, Adam was preceded in death by his beloved son, Gregory Polcha; two sisters, Anna Drapp and Margaret Simon and four brothers, John, Stephen, Andrew and Frank Polcha.

In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings in his name may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

There will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 31 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.