Ada J. Prekopi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ada J. Prekopi, 93, passed away Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in Quality of Life Services, New Castle.

Mrs. Prekopi was born November 29, 1926, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Rose (Balpo) Durbino.



A lifelong area resident, she attended Union High School.

A homemaker, Ada was a devout member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Mary Church.

Her husband, John G. Prekopi, Jr., whom she married March 4, 1946, passed away July 12, 1998.

She is survived by a daughter, Roseann Hetrick and her husband Paul, of Bessemer; two grandchildren, Wendy Maraffi and her husband, Ron, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and James Hetrick, New Middletown, Ohio and three great-grandchildren, Ryan (fiancée, Allie Peterson) Maraffi, Kyle (Carlee) Maraffi and Mackenzie Hetrick.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ada was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Frank Durbino.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. Station Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

