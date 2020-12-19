Abigail Alan Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Abigail Alan Miller, 23, passed away Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020.

Abigail was born September 27, 1997, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Scott and Deborah “Debbie” (Scott) Miller.

Following her high school graduation in 2016, she attended MUD (Make-Up Designory) in New York City, New York.

While living in New York City, Abby worked as a make-up artist for Sephora in Times Square.

She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, and always looked forward to her daily trip to Dunkin Donuts. Abby loved her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with them.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Megan (Zack) Ulam, Tallmadge, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Barb and John Scott, Howland, OH; a nephew, Benjamin Ulam; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Abby was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fred and Pat Miller.

Funeral service will be held privately, with Rev. Erica Brown, pastor of Howland Community Church, officiating. The service will be available via live stream at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020.

To access the stream go to: Abigail’s live stream

Calling hours will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. All CDC guidelines will be strictly observed.



