WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A. Marlene Spohn, 75, of Wheatland, passed away Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022, in her home.

Ms. Spohn was born April 4, 1947, in Grove City, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and M. Florence (Brophy) Williamson.

She attended Mercer County Vo-Tech and was a 1965 graduate of Grove City High School.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Grove City Hospital, United Church Nursing Home, Hickory, North Carolina and most recently at Glenview Manor, Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sharpsville.

She enjoyed crocheting, making crafts and shopping. Marlene also loved Sheetz coffee, from store #202, Hermitage.

Her husband, Robert J. Spohn, whom she married September 7, 1984, passed away June 16, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcy Smith and her husband Shawn, Greenville; two sons, Kenneth R. Dickson and his wife Ann, Ft. Collins, Colorado and Scott Dickson and his wife Shelly, Wheatland; two step-daughters, Betty Ann Nickles and her husband John, Greenville and Cheryl Moyer, Hermitage; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Carol Ann Schamberger, California; and a brother, John Williamson and his wife Freda, Arizona.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death just one month prior by her precious grandson, Daniel Vestal.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.