NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Giering, 68, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Mr. Giering was born April 17, 1953, in New Castle, a son of the late Merl and Sarah (Brest) Giering.

He attended Wilmington High School.

Randy attended the Lawrence County C.A.R.E.S Center, where he enjoyed spending time and socializing with friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Cindy Campbell of West Middlesex and Terri Ratay and her husband, Henry, of Erie; two nieces, Kelly Daugherty and Sarah Campbell and a great-niece, Morrigan Daugherty.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Mildred Giering and Albert and Rhoda Brest.

In keeping with Randy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The entombment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.