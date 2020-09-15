Ishmael Sharron Bethel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ishmael Sharron Bethel will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Bethel departed this life Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Mr. Bethel loving known to his family and friends as “Ish” was born June 9, 1995 in Youngstown, a son and brother of Ayana and Isaac Bethel.

He enjoyed music, food and movies but most of all he loved his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Ayana; brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Janice Bethel and his great-grandparents, Hillard and Luddie Daniels, George Bethel and Julia Bethel Turner.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Ishmael S. Bethel.

More stories from WKBN.com: