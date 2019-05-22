Isabel Lowe Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isabel Lowe, 91, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life in her sleep in Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Isabel was bon June 16, 1927 in Vienna the eighth child of John and Bertha Toth Bigg and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

A homemaker, Isabel was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren where she was a very active member of the Altar & Rosary Society and the 400 Club of the church.

She was married on May 16, 1953 to Terrance Lowe and they were married for 54 years until his passing on July 17, 2007.

Isabel is survived by two grandsons, Graham Griffin of Oregon and Jeremy Griffin of Reynoldsburg; a niece and her caregiver, Janet Hatala of Warren and by many other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Isabel was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Behran and siblings, Helen Fleeger, James Bigg, John Bigg, Elmer Bigg, Bertha Beckman, Ann Stroup and Margaret Hatala.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church where a Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25 in the church with Fr. Francis Katrinak, officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Isabel’s name to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

