Iris Y. Smith, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iris Y. Smith, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 6, 2020 in her home following a brief illness.

She was born in Sharon on March 7, 1953 the only daughter Paul and Bettylee (Young) Smith.

Iris was an Alumna of Brookfield High School Class of 1971 and furthered her education at Youngstown State University.

Following her graduation, she went on to work for the former Packard Electric Company in Warren. She retired in 2017 as a General ledger Specialist with forty years of dedicated service.

She was a member of the Chinese Shar-Pei Club of America. Her Shar-Pei “Bic” won Best in Specialty Show at Harrisburg in 2007 and was featured on TV channel Animal Planet . Bic also took Best of Show at Westminster, which was so exciting for Iris, she loved her dogs and loved the experiences of showing them. Iris was also very talented in knitting and cross-stitching. She enjoyed traveling to Canada, Europe, and Mexico and many places here in the United States. She also enjoyed her clubs and getting together with friends.

Iris leaves behind many friends and will be missed by all.

Due to the conditions relating to the virus, there will be no memorial services.

Donations can be made to the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 1230 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, OH 44509 where her most recent dog came from or to the Animal Charity of Youngstown at 4140 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 in Iris’s memory.

A private burial will take at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, where she will be buried with her parents.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

