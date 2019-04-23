Iris O'Rourke Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Iris O’Rourke, 82, of West Middlesex, passed away at 6:02 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Mrs. O’Rourke was born February 8, 1937, in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Thompson) Divens and attended West Middlesex High School.

Iris was employed more than 25 years at the former Leali Bros. Meats in Wheatland.

Iris was a devoted mother and caretaker of her family. She cherished every moment she spent with them, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, John O’Rourke, Sr., whom she married June 6, 1956, passed away in 2005.

She is survived by two sons, James O’Rourke and his wife, Diane, of Hermitage and Michael O’Rourke and his wife, Wendy, of Hubbard, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three brothers, James Divens and his wife, Barb, of Sharon, Raymond Divens, of West Middlesex and William Divens and his wife, Cathy, of Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Iris was preceded in death by a son, John O’Rourke, Jr. and a grandson, John O’Rourke III.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, April 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, April 26 in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, officiating.

Interment will be held at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.