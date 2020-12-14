Iris Lynette Harvey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iris Lynette “Peewee” Harvey, 65 of 2200 Grissom Drive NE, Warren, departed this life suddenly Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, after suffering a Cardiac Arrest.

She was born May 29, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sylvester and Annie Mae Thomas Harvey.

Ms. Harvey was employed with the Hattenbach Company for 15 years as a sales representative and also worked for Copperweld Steel Corporation for 25 years as a sales representative.

She was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she served as Secretary, President of the Usher Board, Chairperson of the Trustee Board/Financial Officer and did whatever was needed.

She enjoyed sewing, painting, cross stitching, crocheting, baking and cooking.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Douglas Harvey of Hendersonville, Tennessee; three sisters, her twin Mrs. Sherris (Anthony) Arnold of Warren, Ms. Rochelle Harvey and Ms. Senda Harvey, both of Somerset, Pennsylvania; two Goddaughters, Mrs. Shauna (Troy) Dowler of Ravenna and Ms. Divine Elzy of Greensboro, North Carolina; three special nieces, Ms. Brandi Davenport and Ms. Tiffany Tipton, both of Warren and Ms. Trinity Nall of Cleveland; one grandniece, Miss Alayna Jordan of Warren and one grandnephew, Alan Jordan of Warren; a special friend, Aaron Reed and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sylvester Harvey, Jr. and Lee Harvey and two sisters, Ms. Gretha Pickett and Ms. Betty Johnson.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her sister, Sherris Arnold at 7879 Sutton Place NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

