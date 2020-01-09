Irene Sainato, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Sainato, 89, of Seymour, Tennessee and formerly of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away January 7, 2019, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Steven and Agnes (Shufert) Kramer and was born July 5, 1930 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons; Nicholas A. Sainato, Jr and his wife Linda of Calhoun, Georgia, Frank S. Sainato and his wife Donna of Maryville, Tennessee, daughter; Doreen Pender and her husband Don of Walland, Tennessee, as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of 58 years, Nicholas A. Sainato, Sr., whom she married November 12, 1949. She is also preceded in death by her four brothers Richard, Robert, Steven and Thomas Kramer.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Funeral Services following at 1:00 p.m. at The Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, with Pastor Dennis Arndt, officiating.

Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Ellwood City.

