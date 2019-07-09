Irene N. Perish, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene N. Perish, 90, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, at her home at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Irene was born September 25, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Theodore Perish and Rose Kraioski Perish and she was a lifelong area resident.

Irene was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and worked for AT&T / Ohio Bell for 35 years.

She was an active and devoted member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the St. Anne Guild and the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the church choir and was a loyal volunteer for many years with the church’s pyrohy fundraiser.

Irene was also very involved in her community. She volunteered for many organizations, including the recording of new births at Northside Hospital and was a volunteer and scorekeeper for the various ladies’ professional golf tournaments that played in the area. She also belonged to many bowling and golf leagues and bowled and golfed in many local tournaments. She regularly attended The Youngstown Playhouse, enjoyed the Packard Lecture Series and loved the Youngstown Symphony.

Irene also traveled the world, visiting Greece, Sicily, Italy, London, France and taking Alaskan cruises. She enjoyed Broadway plays and attending the opera, loved playing 500 bid with her card club friends and she enjoyed attending tennis matches and watching basketball on TV.

Admired for her courage and eagerness to learn through new adventures, Irene was generous to her family and friends and had an unwavering faith in God. She will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Irene was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, whom she leaves to cherish her memory, Audrey (Richard) Rhinehart, Gerry (Ronald) Banks, Larry Starr, Donna Zeisler, Sandra (Richard) Bieltz, Teddy (Pam) Anzelmo and Anthony (Pat) Anzelmo. She also leaves many great-nieces and great-nephews; many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and many, many friends.

Two sisters, Virginia Ann Starr-Haney and Marie Anzelmo; two brothers, Thomas Perish and infant John Perish and two nephews, Chester Starr and Jeffrey Starr, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Irene’s family thanks the staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for the kindness shown and wonderful care given to Irene during her stay there.

Her family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name the parish pyrohy fundraiser at Holy Trinity, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

