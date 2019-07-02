Irene M. Yoho, Howland Township, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Yoho, 76, of Howland Township, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born on November 30, 1943, in Germany, the daughter of the late Emil and Maria Cromm Rindbauer and came to the United States in 1965.

Irene was a computer analyst for the First Federal Bank, now Chemical Bank and was a pharmacy technician in Germany.

She was a member of the Saxon Club in Youngstown and enjoyed gardening.

Fond memories of Irene will be forever remembered by her children, Ron Yoho of Howland Township, Bettina Dohn of Howland Township and Karen (Michael) Thuman of LaPorte, Indiana; a brother, Josef Rindbauer of Germany and five grandchildren, Dana Dohn, Samantha Dohn, Joshua Thuman, Katelyn Thuman and Zachary Yoho.

In keeping with Irene’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.