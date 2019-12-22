Irene M. Vargo, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Vargo, 86, passed away peacefully at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Concord Health Care following a long illness.

Irene was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1933, the daughter of Paul and Kathleen (Sedlak) Vargo and previously lived on West State Street in Niles.

Irene was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She retired as a secretary at the former Bostwick Steel Lath Company of Niles.

She was a member of the Niles South Side Presbyterian Church.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Vargo and two sisters, Helen Elsie and Julia Peters.

Graveside services will be held at the Niles City Cemetery on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Funeral arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.