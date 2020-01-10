Irene M. Hugley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Hugley, 84, of 2042 Saratoga Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:10 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 19, 1935, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Roy Lee and Bertha Mae Bennett Mallory, residing in the area for 70 years.

She was employed with Second Baptist Church Pre-School as a cook for ten years, before retiring in 1984. She was also a bookkeeper at Mallory Sanitation Company.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she was a Mother of the Church and enjoyed cooking and flowers.

She married Johnny M. Hugley, Sr. in 1951, he passed away in 2005.

She leaves to mourn seven sons, Johnny M. Hugley, Jr. of Niles, Jerry (Patricia) Hugley and Joe Hugley both of Warren, David Hugley of Columbus, Ricky Hugley of Warren, Jeffrey (Zena) Hugley of Niles and Jefferson Mallory of Warren; three daughters, Mrs. Joserene (Terry) Freeman and Mrs. Arlene (Franky) Parker both of Warren and Mrs. Shirley (Eric) Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one sister, Ms. Ruby Edmondson of Warren; 39 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Frederick “Bodie” Hugley; five brothers, Ollie Mallory, Ocie Mallory, Joe Mallory, Ralph Mallory and Elbert Mallory and one sister, Ms. Johnnie B. White.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church on Tuesday, January 14.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2042 Saratoga Avenue SW, Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

