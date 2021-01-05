Irene M. Coryea, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Coryea, 65, passed away on January 2, 2021 following a brief illness in Sharon Regional Hospital Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Irene was born May 13, 1955 to Vernetta B. (Shaffer) and William B. Rice Jr. in Clymer, Pennsylvania.

Following her graduation from Hickory High School class of 1973, Irene earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Development from Penn State University in 2001.

On October 30, 1976 she married her husband Douglas B. Coryea who preceded her in death.



She was a member of Orangeville Baptist Church.

Irene enjoyed spending time visiting with her family and friends. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren as well as family and friends children. Often you would find Irene spending time at her church with friends and participating in the many projects the church was involved in helping others.



Irene is survived by her mother, Vernetta Rice, daughters, Theresa (Aaron) Lundstrom, Kimberly (Anthony) Zucco, grandsons, Ivan Basinger, Joseph Zucco, granddaughter, Iris Zucco and an uncle, Raymond Shaffer.



She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas B. Coryea, father, William B. Rice Jr, brothers, George Rice, William B Rice III, Donald Rice, sister, Gertrude Rice, maternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Emma Shaffer, fraternal grandparents William B. and Mabel Rice.



Friends may call Thursday January 7, 2021 from 12:30 1:30 p.m. in Orangeville Baptist Church 7600 Orangeville Rd. Sharpsville, PA 16150.



Funeral services will be held Thursday January 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in Orangeville Baptist Church with Pastor Harley Williams officiating.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148