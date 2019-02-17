Watch Live: 27 First News

Irene J. Henry Obituary

Sharon, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

Posted: Feb 17, 2019 05:07 PM EST

Updated: Feb 17, 2019 05:07 PM EST

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Irene J. Henry, 96, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 14, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, on January 26, 1923, a daughter of Frank L. and Helen (Miller) Flanigan.

On July 20, 1943, she married Paul L. Henry, he passed away on May 18, 1994.

A homemaker, Irene was a past volunteer at Greenville Regional Hospital Hospitality Shop; she was also a lifetime member of Reynolds VFW 7599 Auxiliary, where she was a past president and for many years, she and her late husband had operated the weekly bingo at the Farrell American Legion 160.

Her other interests included traveling and making trips to the casino.

She is survived by four daughters, Sandra Slicker and her husband, Kenneth, of Hermitage, Lucinda Kastan and her husband, Andrew, of Greenville, Paula Lesney and her husband, Steven, of Butler and Leslie Slicker and her, husband, David of Sharon; 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Arthur Flanigan and a sister, Maryann Brown.

Calling hours will be Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The funeral and committal service will take place Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., with Reverend Samuel DeJoy, Pastor of Miracle Valley Church, officiating.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

