Irene J. Alexander, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene J. Alexander, 94, of 640 Miller Street SW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Community Skilled Health Care Centre, following an extended illness.

She was born August 26, 1925, in Woodland Pennsylvania, the daughter of William Nelson and Martha Hunt Jones, coming to the area 92 years ago.

Ms. Alexander was owner/operator of Rene’s Beauty Shop for 67 years, before retiring in 2008.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother’s Board.

She was inducted in the Trumbull County African American Achievers, belonged to the Jaugs Social and Traveling Club and enjoyed cooking, traveling and flowers.

She married David Alexander in 1952 and he passed away in 1993.

She leaves to mourn one son, Mark Alexander of Warren and host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Bruce Alexander and Ronald Alexander; two brothers, Booker T. Jones and Howard R. Jones, Sr.; three sisters, Willa Mae Smith, Ella Jones and Ava Jones.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, September 17

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the family home, 640 Miller Street, SW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.