Irene Gelety, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Gelety, age 91, formerly of Rocky River, Ohio and Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in O’Brien’s Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

Born November 13, 1928 in Masury, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Zoch) Gelety.

Irene was a Dining Room and Banquet Manager for both the former Blue Fox Restaurant in Lakewood Ohio and the Buckeye House in N. Olmstead, Oh.She is a member of St. Johns Orthodox Church and the Brady Springs Senior Group in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed music, dancing, reading and traveling. She also did volunteer work for the Mercer County Red Cross, the Blood Bank and several other organizations in Cleveland, Oh.

Irene is survived by three sisters, Anne (Henry) Pajak of Brookfield, Ohio, Mary (Frank) Pleso of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Pauline (Kenneth) Grunden of Westchester, Ohio, six nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Andrew Jr., and Charles Gelety and one sister Eleanor DeCerbo.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery Chapel. A funeral service will be held from the chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Mastroberte officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon and on-line condolences may be made by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

