Irene D. Simun Obituary

Howland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Irene D. Simun, 90, of Howland, entered eternal life peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 12:24 p.m. in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland, under the comforting care of Hospice.

Irene was born on September 2, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Mack and Mildred Potapchuk and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1946 graduate of Howland High School, Irene was a zone manager for Beeline Fashions for over 30 years retiring in early 1980.

She was an active member St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna where she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Committee; Altar and Rosary Society and was a Eucharistic Minister.  

Irene enjoyed crafts.

Irene was married on July 19, 1947, to Andrew Simun and they were married for 66 years until his passing on November 18, 2014. 

Together they shared the love of two children, Steven (Luann) Simun of Macedonia and Andrea (Michael) Leach of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Amber and Alex Simun and Michelle (Terry) Ho and Nicole (Joshua) Todd and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Andrew and Nicholas. Irene was also survived by a brother, Michael Lahey of Howland.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, December 18 from 9:00 - 10:15 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Very Rev. Frank Zanni, V.F. officiating, will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 18 in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 10:20 a.m. in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Irene’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484 or to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

