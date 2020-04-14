Irene C. Ross, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene C. Ross, 94, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland following a brief battle with Covid-19.

She was born April 3, 1926 in East Palestine, daughter of the late James, Jr. and Celia Gillis Rafferty.

Irene was a lifelong resident of the community and a graduate of East Palestine High School.

She worked as a sewer for Kenmar for 12 years retiring in 1988.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church and their Ladies Aid Society.

She loved baking, cooking for family and friends and canning.

Irene is survived by two daughters, Bonnie K. (Ron) Novak of East Palestine and Christine A. (George) Sultan of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Ross of Negley; five grandchildren, Debra (Sean) Kuner, Krisann (Jamie) Lewis, Scott (Michelle) Ross, Mark (Erica) Ross and Gregory Sultan; two sisters, Rosemary Freed and Lois Jean Papania, both of East Palestine and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Francis Ross, December 10, 2018; a son, Francis P. Ross, December 15, 2014, as well as a brother, James Rafferty in infancy and a sister, Florence Steinbrink.

A private service will be held with the immediate family at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home with Father Christopher Cicero serving as Celebrant.

A private burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Ladies Campaign, c/o Our Lady of Lourdes, 180 Seventh Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.