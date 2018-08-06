Irene Aspromatis Obituary
Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018
HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Irene Aspromatis passed away Friday, August 3, 2018
Irene was born April 10, 1936.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 10 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.
Funeral service will be Friday, August 10, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.
A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.