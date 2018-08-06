Irene Aspromatis Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Irene Aspromatis passed away Friday, August 3, 2018

Irene was born April 10, 1936.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 10 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 10, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.