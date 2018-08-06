My Valley Tributes

Irene Aspromatis Obituary

Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

Irene Aspromatis passed away Friday, August 3, 2018

Irene was born April 10, 1936.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 10 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 10, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

