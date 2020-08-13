Inez L. Watt, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Inez L. Watt, age 80, formerly of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on August 16, 1939 to Edward and Selma (Christ) Snodgrass.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed working on search word books, listening to music, the outdoors and spending time with her family.

Inez attended Bethel Life Worship Center.

On September 21, 1963 she married Walter E. Watt, he passed away on November 7, 2005.

She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Giddings and her husband, Davey, of Jamestown and Kathy Goblinger of Greenville; a brother, Richard Snodgrass of Greenville; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Brenda Watt; a sister, Mary Confer; a brother, George Snodgrass and a son-in-law, David Goblinger.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Life Worship Center,

246 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the church, Rev. Kent Bell, Pastor, officiating.

*Masks are required for all in attendance

Burial will in in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

