Ila I. Schuster, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ila I. Schuster, 94 , of Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019.

She was born in Warrendale, Pennsylvania on September 10, 1925 to the late Glen L. and Lois M. Arnold Fowler.

Ila married Carl F. Schuster, who preceded her in death on November 21, 1993.

She had worked at US Steel, Fisher”s Big Wheel and the CVS Pharmacy.

Ila was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her children: Deborah (James) Kyle of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, John A. (Kimberly) Schuster of New Castle, Timothy C. Schuster, Stephen G. (Kathy) Schuster , and Laurie (Ted) Staples, Jr. each of Ellwood City. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and Dorothy Smith, her sister-in-law.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Sara Chesko Bowers, Mary Lou Watson and Betty J. Rice.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Turner Funeral Home with her pastor, Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley officiating.

Burial will be in North Sewickley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Ellwood City.

