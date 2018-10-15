Ida Mae Stocker Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Ida Mae Stocker, age 96 of Newton Falls passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 4:30 a.m. at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on February 7, 1922 in Shingle House, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Claude Willard and Ruth (James) Willard.

Ida married the love of her life, Merle Francis Stocker on April 1, 1944 and they enjoyed 62 blessed years of marriage together before his passing on August 5, 2006.

Ida had lived in Newton Falls since 2004, formerly of Windham.

She was employed at Hiram College as a housekeeper for over 30 years before retiring in 1985.

She enjoyed playing bingo.

Ida is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle; two brothers, Clifton and Elwayne Willard.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Larry Hinzman of Paris Township, Ohio, Linda and Jerry Casto of Tipton, Georgia and one son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Ruth Stocker of Cortland; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pre Ida's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Merle at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.