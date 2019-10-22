Ida Louise Fritz, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Louise Fritz, 79, formerly of 15 Mehard Ave. in Greenville, passed away following an extended illness on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 at The Grove at Greenville in Hempfield Twp.



She was born in Greenville, on September 21, 1940 to the late Robert and Margaret (Downing) Weaver.



Ida was in the last graduating class from the former Penn High School and went on to attend the former Shenango Valley School of Business. She worked for many years as a nurse’s aid at St. Paul’s.



She attended St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Greenville.



Ida enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them how to bake and craft. She loved Elvis and the movie, “Fried Green Tomatoes”. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Grove and collecting bells and spoons from all over the country.



Her family would like to thank the caregivers of The Grove nursing home for loving and caring for this strong spirited woman.



She is survived by: two sons, Joseph Reinhart and Donald Paul Austin, both of Greenville; a daughter, Anita Ann Austin of Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Kaela Reinhart, Kierra Reinhart, Brenda Barber, Carli Reinhart, Rachael Yusko and Mark Burnett; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Gruver of Greenville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: a son, Lonnie Lee Reinhart and two brothers, Ralph Weaver, Sr., and Robert Weaver.



At the request of the deceased, there will be no services.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

