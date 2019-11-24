Ian W. Bowden, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ian W. Bowden, 41, passed away peacefully at 12:33 p.m. at his residence with his family at his side following a short illness, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Ian was born in Warren, Ohio on August 2, 1978 the son of William and Rebecca (Bowen) Bowden.

Ian was the corporate comptroller for the Niles Building Products Company for the past 15 years.

He was also the owner of Orim Home Health Care.

Ian was a 1996 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a 2000 graduate of Mount Union College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

He furthered his education at Ohio State University with a Master of Science in Business Administration.

Ian was an avid soccer player in his youth and at Mount Union College and was a soccer coach at Howland High School for several years.

He was a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Soccer Club, member and treasurer of the Friends of the McKinley Memorial Library and a board member for the First Choice Community Credit Union.

Ian is survived by his wife, the former Nicole Kissel Bowden, whom he married on October 30, 2004; daughter, Caitlyn Bowden at home; father, Bill Bowden of Niles; sister, Sara (Keir) Joy and niece, Devin Joy of Austintown.

Ian was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca “Becky” Bowden who died March 19, 2005 and grandparents.

Calling hours will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Douglas Brown officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

The family has requested that material contributions be made to the Friends of the McKinley Memorial Library in Ian’s memory.

Visit holetonbyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.