Hugh N. McCright, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh N. McCright, age 90, of Greenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 in The Heritage at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Greenville on March 21, 1930 to Paul and Elizabeth (Moyer) McCright. He was graduate of Penn High School and had served in the U.S. Navy Air Reserve.

Hugh was employed for thirty years as a purchasing agent at the former Chicago Bridge & Iron Company.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville and was a 32nd Degree member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290.

Hugh enjoyed golfing, gardening, viewing wildlife and trips to New England with his late wife, the former Patricia A. Billig, who he married on February 22, 1958 and passed away on January 11, 2010.

He is survived by his son, Paul and his wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Julie and her husband, Todd and three grandchildren, Colton, Tyler and Cory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a sister.

Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Sanctuary of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

All in attendance will be required to wear masks and observe safe social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed U.C.C., 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.