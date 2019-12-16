Howard William “Pookie” Dorsey, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard William “Pookie” Dorsey Jr., 50, of 702 Lener Avenue, S.W., Warren, departed this life Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 3:43 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born November 25, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard William and Arlene Scott Dorsey, Sr.

He was a 1987 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and enjoyed watching Soap Operas, Face Book, traveling and being around his family.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Howard Dorsey III, Dominque Dorsey and Desmond Dorsey all of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Kimiko Dorsey and Ms. Brittany Dorsey both of Warren; three brothers, Rufus Davenport, Michael Dorsey Sr. and Curtis Dorsey Sr. all of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Lesa Scott, Ms. Ann Dorsey, Ms. Tiffany Dorsey and Ms. Valencia Scott; fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Elim Christian Center.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 702 Lener Ave., S.W., the home of his sister, Ms. Ann Dorsey.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.