Howard W. “Bob” Poling, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. “Bob” Poling, age 71, of N. Wood St., Greenville, passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on May 3, 1949 to Howard and Leila Ruth (Riggs) Poling.

Bob attended Mercer High School.

His hobbies included working on cars and hanging out with his friends, drawing and he was an avid dog lover.

Survivors include two daughters; Angela C. Goodman of Orange Park, Florida and Julie A. Simpson and her husband Matt of Franklin, two sons; Brad A. Poling and his wife Heather of Hermitage and Rob W. Poling and his wife Kayla of Greenville, two sisters; Sue Franklin and her husband George and Sandy Bakondy and her husband David, all of Mercer, three brothers; Dave Poling and his wife Pearl of New Wilmington, Edward Poling and his wife Cathy of Greenville and John Poling and his wife Patty of Mercer, four grandchildren; Bryce Goodman, Charlie Simpson, Jack Simpson and Kyle Poling. He was preceded in death by her parents, a sister; Judy Davidow and a brother; Ricky Poling.

Per Bob’s wishes, cremation was chosen and the services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

