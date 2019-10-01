Howard W. “Bill” Mounts, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. “Bill” Mounts, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, September 28, 2019.

Bill was born September 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Howard and Sally (Burton) Mounts.

He was a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School.

Bill retired from American Paper Products and worked part-time at Gordon Food Services. He was the owner and operator of Yard Greetings and J & B Concessions. He was also a franchisee of Jan-Pro Cleaning Company.

Bill enjoyed hosting ten foreign exchange students over the years and loved to travel to Conneaut and Pymatuning Lake Parks. Bill’s favorite time of the year was the Canfield Fair where he was a 40-year veteran with his concessions.

Bill will always be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Lesley Mounts; two sisters, Linda Serenko and Janet Slater; three nieces; three nephews; three great-nieces and six great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Mounts.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at the funeral home.

