Howard Robert Jones, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Howard Robert Jones, Jr., 66, of 345 Maryland Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:57 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born August 13, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard Robert and LaVerne Cabble Jones Sr.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Kent State University.

Mr. Jones was employed with Clark Dietrich for 34 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 2012.

He was a member of Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, where he served on the Deacon Board.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PV 1st Class from September 22, 1982-August 17, 1988, receiving the Army Service Ribbon, Marksman Rifle M16 and Expert Hand Grenade.

He married Roberta Renee Miller Jones on October 3, 1998.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Latasha (Lamont) Monique Brown of Charleston, South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Shaunta Andrews of Warren and Mrs. Brittney (Tashon) Williams of Columbus; one stepson, Gregory Jackson, Jr. of Valdosta, Georgia; one brother, William Andrew (Katherine Ann) Jones, Sr. of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Cheryl Ann (Jack) Thompson of Warren; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive condolences and cards at 345 Maryland Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Deacon Howard Robert Jones, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: