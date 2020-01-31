GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard R. Maddox, 74, of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Obituary information is incomplete at this time and should be posted some time Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Theresa Robison, officiating.
Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.
To send flowers to the family of Howard R. Maddox, please visit Tribute Store.
Howard R. Maddox, Greenville, PA
January 29, 2020
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard R. Maddox, 74, of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.