Howard R. Maddox, Greenville, PA

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Angelo A. Pangio, 88, who passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Angelo was born January 29, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and Mary Vingenza Pangio.