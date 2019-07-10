Howard L. Reeder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Howard L. Reeder, Jr., 66, of Youngstown who departed this life Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Reeder was born July 10, 1952, a son of Howard L., Sr. and Katherine Bell Reeder.

He was a 1970 graduate of The Rayen School and had participated in the Youngstown Police Cadet program.

He had been employed with U. S. Steel Corporation retiring in 1984.

He was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church in Warren and a former member of the Masonic order.

Howard loved music, football, basketball and fishing. He enjoyed working on cars and grilling.

He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his peace, his daughter, Latosha Merchant; five sisters, Jacqueline Mitchell, Cheryl Davis, Patti Reeder, Judy (William) Meeks and Tonya Barnette all of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Tradaiza and Tabrea Merchant both of Akron and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tyrone Clay Reeder; two brothers, Harold and Herman Reeder; two nephews, Jazmon and Andre Reeder and two brothers-in-law, Roy Davis and Timothy Barnette.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.