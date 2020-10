LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William John Altoft, 64, died peacefully Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland following a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born January 20, 1956 in (Warsaw) New York, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Elcy M. (Luce) Altoft.