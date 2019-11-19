Howard “Chip” L. Pelton III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard “Chip” L. Pelton III, 47, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born May 3, 1972, in Cleveland, the son of Howard L., Jr. and Diana Lynn (Forgony) Pelton.

Chip attended Pymatuning Valley schools and was a jack-of-all-trades, working as a truck driver and a mechanic.

He enjoyed motorcycles and trucks, but most of all, he enjoyed his family.

He is sadly missed by his fiancée, Patricia Thompson of Warren; ten children, Katie Yauger (Joseph) and son, Bryce of North Ridgeville, Desaray Sweeney (Jacob) and children, Ally and Maddy of Sahuarita, Arizona, Brittany Pelton (Robert) of Warren, Kristina Pelton (Matt Black) and son, Camden of Warren, Fud Pelton (Ashley) and children, Amilya and Kailin of Warren, Elizabeth Wayner (Dustin) and son, Mason of Kinsman, Kaidin Pelton of Warren, Raeanna Thompson of Warren, Abbiegayle Pelton of Warren and Mila Dunch of Cortland; a sister, Suellen Bentley of Cortland; two brothers, Scott L. Pelton (Misty Daly) of Cortland and Matthew L. Pelton (Ivonne) of Port St. Lucie, Flordia; three nieces and five nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife, Amanda Lee (Morse) Pelton, with whom he was together for 14 years, before her passing in 2012.

Services 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Duty, officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21 and 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.