Howard C. Matz, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard C. Matz, Jr., 73, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:59 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren following an extended illness.

He was born Saturday, August 17, 1946 in Warren the only child of the late Howard C. and Frances Kurey Matz, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Howard retired as an assembler with Packard Electric in Warren.

He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Warren.

Howard was also a member of the Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed fishing and cruising around in all of his different Cadillacs.

Howard is survived by his former wife and friend, Kay (Kovic) Arlow of Lordstown and former sister-in-law, Donna Schrader of Lordstown.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the hour of service, in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 11 in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Black officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.