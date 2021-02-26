Houston M. Croff, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Houston M. Croff, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, following an extended illness.

Born July 31, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Houston Saffold and Sarah Nell Jones.

A 1988 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Houston attended Ohio State University and DeBrey College were he received a degree in Computer Science. He also received an associate degree of Applied Business for Business management, from Eastern Gateway College in 2015.

He was employed by PTI and C.L.I. as a line inspector and AVI.

Houston was a former member of Grace A.M.E Church.

Houston enjoyed all sports but was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved being with his sisters, nieces and nephews.

Houston is survived by his sisters, Deborah Croff of Niles, Ohio, Demetra Croff and Jacquelyn Croff, both of Warren, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Croff and a great-aunt, Ethella Cullins, who raised him.

Services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with viewing one hour prior to service at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery Warren, Ohio

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Friends will be received at the home of his sister, Deborah Croff, 157 Royal Mall, Niles, Ohio.

Services of Comfort Entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home of Alliance