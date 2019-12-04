Horace Hadden, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Horace Hadden, Jr., 72, of 1810 Baker Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 12:37 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, from a brief illness.

He was born December 19, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Horace and Retta Jackson Hadden, Sr., residing in the area since 2004, coming from Detroit, Michigan.

He was employed with the Ford Motor Company Wayne Assembly Plant for 30 years as a forklift driver, before retiring in 2001.

He attended Grace AME Church, was a member of Local 900 UAW and enjoyed plastering walls and ceilings.

He married Debra Denise Cosey Hadden April 9, 2011.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn ten sons, Andre Hadden of Los Angeles, Calfornia, Orlando Hadden of Atlanta, Georgia, Brandon Hadden of Flint, Michigan, Jermaine Hadden of Louisville, Kentucky, Richard Hadden and Cortez Hadden both of Warren, Ny’Rico Hadden and Shrerod Hadden both of Detroit, Michigan, Albert Cosey and Calvin Cosey both of Youngstown; three daughters, Ms. Claudia Hadden of Louisville, Kentucky, Ms. Claudetta Hadden and Ms. LaTasha Hadden both of Atlanta, Georgia; five brothers, Morice Hadden of Warren, Allen (Patty) Hadden of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Clarence (Carol) Hadden, Richard Hadden and Tony (Denise) Hadden all of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Sylvia Leak of Southfield, Michigan and Mrs. Mary (Robert) Johnson Davis of Warren; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Keisha Hadden; two sons, Jonathon Hadden and Joseph Mays; one brother, James Hadden and two sisters, Martha Sisco and Bertha Wiggins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace AME Church. Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Family will receive friends at the Hadden Home.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.