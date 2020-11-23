Homer C. Smith, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homer C. Smith, 73, passed away in Florida, Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Homer was born in North Tazewell, Virginia, one of 12 children to Frank Smith and Bertha Mae Foster.

A lifelong owner/operator known to many as “Batman”. He worked with the East Fairfield Coal Company for 41 years.

Homer was a devoted husband and best friend, his amazing smile said I am your friend forever. His hugs were genuine and comforting.

A friend to all, he was always ready to lend a hand. Homer was always happy, loved life, making new friends, retirement and living in Florida. His passing will leave an empty spot in the hearts of all who knew him.

His grandchildren always held a special place in his heart.

Homer is survived by his wife, Jean (Nestor); four children, Homer Smith, Jr., Ronda (Dave) Owen, George (Rosita) Smith, Teri Gamble; a special stepson, Kash (Melissa) Eagleton and eight grandchildren.

A celebration of Homer’s life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church 45675 OH-558, New Waterford, Ohio.

Social distancing will be followed and masks are required as mandated.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends unable to attend the memorial service may leave condolences at www.linsley-royal.com.