CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Scott, 64, of Cortland, Ohio, transitioned into his eternal home, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1958, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of James B. and Joyce Daugherty Scott.

Bill was a member of the Bazetta Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Bill retired from General Motors after 41 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, looking for antiques, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Brenda S. Borawiec Scott, whom he married on March 30, 2002; his son, Michael Scott of Florida; three daughters, Jennifer (Frank) Cicchetti of Florida; a brother, Steve Scott of Virginia; a sister, Cindy Scott of Mecca, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Madisin, Hunter, Cade, Cruz, Finley and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ben; and a grandson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bazetta Baptist Church in Bill’s name.

Visit hollowwilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Scott family.

