William A. Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Jones, 90, formerly of Niles, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born June 20, 1931, in Pricetown, Ohio, the son of David and Inez Abrams Jones.

Bill was a graduate of Harding High School, Class of 1949.

He worked as a professional truck driver for 38 years driving for Consolidated Freightways, retiring in 1992.

He served his country in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant, during the Korean War.

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Niles and was a member of the American Legion Post 106.

He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, going to auctions and flea markets, hunting, key making, reading history (Civil War and the Korean War), going to his cabin and taxidermy. Bill donated his collection of animals and fish to the Ohio State Parks. Bill especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren and his dog, Bertie.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Anna Pascarella Jones, whom he married on January 28, 1967; two sons, Samuel (Jolynn) Jones of Bazetta, Ohio and Martin W. Jones of Morongo Valley, California; two daughters, Cheryle (Phil) Syracuse of Bolivia, North Carolina and Angela (Terry) Lewis of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; a brother, Donald Jones of Howland, Ohio; a sister, Sarah Bragger of Champion, Ohio and two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Zachary Jones.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Jones and David Jones and a sister, Nancy Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till time of service.

Interment will be at Niles City Cemetery, where Bill will be honored for his service to his country by the Trumbull County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material contributions be made in Bill’s name to the First United Methodist Church of Niles.

