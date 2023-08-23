NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Brown, 75, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born September 17, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Beatrice Manson.

Walter worked at General Motors in Lordstown as an assembler.

He enjoyed shooting pool with his friends.

Walter is survived by his son, Brent Hudson of Youngstown; a brother, Daniel Manson of New Jersey and his nephew, Jerry (Lynn) Rozier of Niles.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Paul, Burly and Junior and two sisters, Lille May and Lola.

As per Walter’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

