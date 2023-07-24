MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wade George Rose, 71, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.

Wade was born January 26, 1952, the son of Wade and Jeanette John Rose and was a life-long area resident.

Wade graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1970 and attended Youngstown State University.

Wade worked with his father as a carpenter. After his father retired, he worked as a carpenter for local Union # 171 until 2011. After retiring Wade began to make custom wind chimes.

Wade was a member of the Ohltown United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed remodeling his home. He enjoyed many hobbies and was a Browns and NASCAR fan.

He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Diane Rose. Wade is also survived by his sister, Carol (Doug) McIntosh of Mantua; his nieces, Jennifer McIntosh and Melanie Budaker; his nephews, Doug (Suzanne) McIntosh, Robert McIntosh, Henry (Kim) Budaker, Lane Lawrence, Dantel, Donald and David Searcy; a cousin, Cynthia Lawrence; uncle, Kenneth Hunter and a great-nephew, Nathal McIntosh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Diance; brothers-in-law, Floyd Searcy and Henry G. Budaker and a sister-in-law, Sandra Budaker.

As per Wade’s wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Rose family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.