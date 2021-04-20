Timothy M. Huston, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy M. Huston, 56, of Niles, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

He was born May 21, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Fredrick M. Huston and Donna M. Riley.

Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked at Mc Donald Steel as a roll turner.

He enjoyed racing, working on cars and was an avid gardener.

Tim is survived by his wife, Amy Whetstone Huston, whom he married on September 19, 1998; his mother and stepfather, Donna and Nathan Wiley; two sons, Timothy M. Huston II of Warren, Ohio and Robert Huston of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Gabby Huston Ulrain of Champion, Ohio; a sister, Tammy Miglesz of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

As per Tim’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

